Marking the studio’s milestone 25th anniversary, Fox Searchlight Pictures will screen some of their most celebrated films at an Everyman cinema weekender across London from Thursday 29th August to Sunday 1st September.

A very special 35mm original film reel screening of classic British comedy THE FULL MONTY will kick things off, including a Q&A with Academy Award nominee Peter Cattaneo and Academy Award-winning writer Simon Beaufoy. Meanwhile, national treasure and Academy Award winning director Danny Boyle will be joined by Academy Award nominee Alex Garland for two Q&As at a thrilling double bill of post-apocalyptic horror 28 DAYS LATER… and sci-fi classic SUNSHINE. Puppet master Andy Gent and Animation Director Mark Waring will then join the audience to talk about the making of Wes Anderson’s stop-motion masterpiece ISLE OF DOGS.

Fox Searchlight Pictures was formed in 1994 to produce and distribute independent cinema and foreign films for 20th Century Fox. The studio has since become one of the foremost champions of independent cinema in the world.

THE FULL MONTY (1997) + Q&A – Screen on the Green Everyman, Thursday 29th August, 18:00

35mm original film reel screening, plus Q&A with director Peter Cattaneo, writer Simon Beaufoy and members of the cast

A very special screening of an incredibly rare 35mm original film reel of The Full Monty along with a Q&A with director Peter Cattaneo, writer Simon Beaufoy and members of the cast. One of the greatest British comedies of all time, Gaz and Dave are unemployed Sheffield steel workers who turn to strip teasing to pay the bills. Re-live the dole queue toe tapping, Hot Chocolate soundtrack and the now all-star cast including Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy and Paul Barber as they put together Sheffield’s greatest ever male strip group, Hard Steel.

28 DAYS LATER… (2002) + Q&A – King’s Cross Everyman, Friday 30th August, 18:00

Q&A with Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland

A group of misguided animal rights activists free a caged chimp infected with the “Rage” virus from a medical research lab. When London bike courier Jim (Cillian Murphy) wakes up from a coma a month after, he finds his city all but deserted. On the run from the zombie-like victims of the Rage, Jim stumbles upon a group of survivors, including Selena (Naomie Harris) and cab driver Frank (Brendan Gleeson), and joins them on a perilous journey to what he hopes will be safety.

SUNSHINE (2007) + Q&A – King’s Cross Everyman, Friday 30th August, 20:30

Q&A with Director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland

In the not-too-distant future, Earth’s dying sun spells the end for humanity. In a last-ditch effort to save the planet, a crew of eight men and women venture into space with a device that could revive the star. However, an accident, a grave mistake and a distress beacon from a long-lost spaceship throw the crew and its desperate mission into a tailspin.

ISLE OF DOGS (2018) + Q&A – Hampstead Everyman, Saturday 31st August, 15:00

Q&A with Puppet master Andy Gent and Animation Director Mark Waring

When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, 12-year-old Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (2006) – Muswell Hill Everyman, Sunday 1st September, 16:00

A family determined to get their young daughter into the finals of a beauty pageant take a cross-country trip in their VW bus.

500 DAYS OF SUMMER (2009) – Baker Street Everyman, Sunday 1st September, 17:00

An offbeat romantic comedy about a woman who doesn’t believe true love exists, and the young man who falls for her.