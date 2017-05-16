Bonded By Blood 2 is released on Blu-ray & DVD on Monday May 22nd. We have a blu-ray copy to give away. To enter just follow us on Twitter @UKFilmNews and re-tweet the competition tweet. Entries can be made on Twitter until 8pm UK time on Sunday May 21st. Please only enter once as multiple entries won’t increase your chances of winning. Bonded By Blood 2 is a gritty British crime drama based on the book by Bernard O’Mahoney. The screenplay is by Simon Cluett. Directed by Greg Hall, the film stars Terry Stone. Josh Myers, Dani Dyer, Christopher Ellison. Mark Harris and Tony Denham. It’s produced by Jonathan Sothcott, Neil Jones & Rod Smith.

The competition is open to those with a UK postal address. The draw winner will be notified via Twitter shortly after the competition closes. Good Luck