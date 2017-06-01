Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Screenplay by: Michael Green based on the Novel by Agatha Christie

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad, Michael Peña, Judi Dench, Leslie Odom Jr., Derek Jacobi

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best-selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Out on November 3rd