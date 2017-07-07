When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton) discovers that her husband of forty years is having an affair with her best friend, she seeks refuge with her estranged, bohemian, older sister Bif (Celia Imrie). Sandra couldn’t be more different to her outspoken, serial dating, free spirited sibling.

But it turns out different is just what Sandra needs and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to her community dance class, where gradually she starts finding her feet… and romance.

Featuring a star studded cast including Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley and David Hayman, Finding Your Feet is a hilarious and heart-warming modern comedy proving that it’s never too late to start again.

FINDING YOUR FEET will be ​released in cinemas ​in OCTOBER.