Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville and Tom Hollander. Breathe opens the festival at the Odeon Leicester Square at 19:00 on Wednesday October 4th.

BREATHE, starring Golden Globe winner Claire Foy (The Crown, Wolf Hall) and Academy Award nominee Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, Silence), based on the true story of producer Jonathan Cavendish’s own parents, is an inspirational and highly emotional celebration of bravery and human possibility, a love story about living every breath as though it’s your last.

Adventurous and charismatic, Robin Cavendish (Andrew Garfield) has his whole life ahead of him when he is paralysed by polio whilst in Africa in 1958. Against all advice, Robin’s wife Diana (Claire Foy) brings him home from hospital where her devotion and witty determination transcends his disability. Together they refuse to be imprisoned by his suffering; dazzling others with their humour, courage and lust for life.