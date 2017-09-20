Directed by Paul McGuigan and starring Annette Bening, Jamie Bell, Kenneth Cranham, Stephen Graham and Frances Barber. Odeon Leicester Square on Wednesday October 11th at 19:15.

Liverpool, 1979: What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the one person Gloria allows herself to turn to for comfort and strength. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control. Gloria Grahame was the Hollywood leading lady at the heart of several 1950s hit films including The Big Heat and Oklahoma!. She won the Academy Award® for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Bad and the Beautiful.