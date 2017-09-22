Starring: Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, James Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch ,Jennifer Connelly and directed by Joseph Kosinski, “only The Brave” is released in the UK by Lionsgate on November 10th.

Synopsis:

All men are created equal… then, a few become firefighters. Only the Brave, based on the True Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, is the heroic story of one unit of local firefighters that through hope, determination, sacrifice, and the drive to protect families, communities, and our country become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. As most of us run from danger, they run toward it – they watch over our lives, our homes, everything we hold dear, as they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire.