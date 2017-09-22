Tom Hanks will star in a remake of ” A Man Called Ove” which originally starred Rolf Lassgard ( Wallander TV series , Downsizing ) in the title role. The original film was nominated for two academy awards at the 2017 Oscar ceremony. Hanks will also co-produce the film.

SF Studios (Production) CEO Michael Porseryd said.

“I strongly believe that A Man Called Ove is a universal story that resonates strongly with an American and international audience,” producer Fredrik Wikström Nicastro added. “Making this film with one of the world’s best and most acclaimed actors gives A Man Called Ove the best possible opportunity to once again touch the hearts of audiences worldwide.”

“This story about love, tolerance and hope amplifies the qualities in movies that are hallmarks of the classic films we know and love,” Wilson said. “A Man Called Ove transcended the language barrier to touch readers and audiences in ways we long for. What an honour to be part of such beautiful material.”

It’s another decent film which for some reason a studio feels the need to remake with a bigger name and in English.

So if it transcended the language barrier , why remake it ?