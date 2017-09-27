Directed by Armando Iannucci and starring Steve Buscemi, Jason Isaacs, Andrea Riseborough, Paddy Considine, Simon Russell Beale, Rupert Friend, Michael Palin, and Jeffrey Tambor. Out on October 20th.

The internal political landscape of 1950’s Soviet Russia takes on darkly comic form in a new film by Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated writer/director Armando Iannucci.

In the days following Stalin’s collapse, his core team of ministers tussle for control; some want positive change in the Soviet Union, others have more sinister motives. Their one common trait? They’re all just desperately trying to remain alive.