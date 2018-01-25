Altered Carbon launches globally on Netflix on Friday, February 2

Prepare to fight for your lives….

The cast and crew of Altered Carbon take you behind the scenes with this exclusive look at the compelling fight sequences that feature in the series and the preparation that went into creating them.

Based on the classic cyberpunk noir novel by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon is an intriguing story of murder, love, sex, and betrayal, set more than 300 years in the future. Society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent. Altered Carbon launches on Netflix Friday, February 2

From creator and executive producer Laeta Kalogridis, Altered Carbon stars Joel Kinnaman (Suicide Squad, The Killing), James Purefoy (Rome) , Martha Higareda (Street Kings), Renee Elise Goldsberry (The Good Wife), Will Yun Lee (The Wolverine) and Dichen Lachman (Shameless, Lust For Love).