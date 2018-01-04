The 13th British Urban Film Festival is set for late spring, June 2018. Taking place 4 – 9 June, the six day event will feature UK and international premieres of short films and feature length titles. Also returning will be the annual Live Script Readings (now in its’ 6th year) which will showcase the work of 3 writers. The showpiece BUFF Awards returns for a 4th year and will for the first time, open this year’s festival on Monday 4 June.

Last year’s festival included the London premieres of Free In Deed (starring David Harewood), Chapter and Verse (starring Daniel Beaty, Omari Hardwick and Loretta Devine) and Potato Potahto (starring OC Ukeje and Joselyn Dumas).

Last year’s awards gave special honorary recognition to actor Ashley Walters for a career spanning 25 years.

The 2018 line-up (including the awards nominations and recipients) will be announced at the BUFF Media Day on Thursday 8 March.