Things go off-piste for a married couple on a family vacation in the Alps. An avalanche leads to some drastic decisions with uncomfortable consequences. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell star in this biting dark comedy. From writers and directors Nat Faxon and Jim Rash (The Way Way Back, writers of The Descendants) and written by Jessie Armstrong (Succession), Nat Faxon and Jim Rash. In Cinemas February 28, 2020 Directed by: Nat Faxon and Jim Rash Screenplay by: Jesse Armstrong and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash Produced by: Anthony Bregman, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Stefanie Azpiazu Cast: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Zach Woods, Zoë Chao, Miranda Otto