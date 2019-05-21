Some places stay with you forever. The trailer for the #DowntonAbbeyFilm is here. Only in cinemas 13th September.

Featuring the original principle cast from the acclaimed television series, Focus Features and Universal Pictures International present the cinematic event of the year, Downton Abbey.

The television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country home. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys – even earning a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way.

DIRECTED BY

Michael Engler

WRITTEN BY

Julian Fellowes

PRODUCED BY

Gareth Neame | Liz Trubridge | Julian Fellowes

STARRING

Hugh Bonneville | Laura Carmichael | Jim Carter | Brendan Coyle | Michelle Dockery | Kevin Doyle | Joanne Froggatt | Matthew Goode | Harry Hadden-Paton | David Haig | Geraldine James | Robert | James-Collier | Simon Jones | Allen Leech | Phyllis Logan | Elizabeth McGovern | Sophie McShera | Tuppence Middleton | Stephen Campbell Moore | Lesley Nicol | Kate Phillips | Maggie Smith | Imelda Staunton | Penelope Wilton

Downton Abbey arrives in UK cinemas from 13th September 2019