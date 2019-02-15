Long Shot – In cinemas May 3, 2019. Starring Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Andy Serkis, June Diane Raphael, with Bob Odenkirk, and Alexander Skarsgård

He’s a hard-hitting political writer with a talent for trouble. She’s the country’s top diplomat with a talent for…well, everything. When Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) reunites with his first crush who also happens to be the current US Secretary of State, Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), he charms her with his self-deprecating humor and his memories of her youthful idealism. As she prepares to make a surprise run for the Oval Office, Charlotte hires Fred to punch up her campaign speeches and their unmistakable chemistry leads to a round-the-world affair. But Fred’s carefree indiscretions, past and present, could bring down her campaign before it even begins. The film redefines “international relations” with a profane, funny and unexpected love. From the celebrated team of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, creators of outrageous comedy hits including SAUSAGE PARTY, NEIGHBORS franchise, and KNOCKED UP, LONG SHOT also features O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Den of Thieves, Straight Outta Compton), Andy Serkis (Black Panther, Planet of the Apes), June Diane Raphael (The Disaster Artist, Grace & Frankie), Ravi Patel (TV’s Master of None) and Alexander Skarsgård (TV’s Big Little Lies and The Legend of Tarzan).