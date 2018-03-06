Lost in Space is a Netflix Original dramatic and modern reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, lightyears from their original destination.

A Netflix Original, Lost in Space stars TOBY STEPHENS (Black Sails, Die Another Day) as John Robinson, and MOLLY PARKER (House of Cards, Deadwood) as Maureen Robinson, the family’s parental leaders who are struggling with their estranged relationship in the midst of trying to keep their family safe. As the Robinson kids, TAYLOR RUSSELL (Falling Skies) is the strong-willed and confident Judy, MINA SUNDWALL (Maggie’s Plan, Freeheld) is the quick-witted and definitive middle-child Penny, and MAX JENKINS (Sense8, Betrayal) is the curious and sensitive Will Robinson, the youngest and most vulnerable of the clan, who forms an unlikely and inexplicable bond with a sentient robotic alien being.

Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith played by PARKER POSEY (Café Society, Mascot, A Mighty Wind), is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West, played by IGNACIO SERRICCHIO (Bones, The Wedding Ringer), is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.