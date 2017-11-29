Mary Magdalene will be released in the UK on 16th March 2018. It stars Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix, Chiwetel Ejiofor & Tahar Rahim. It’s directed by Garth Davis

MARY MAGDALENE is an authentic and humanistic portrait of one of the most enigmatic and misunderstood spiritual figures in history. The biblical biopic tells the story of Mary (Rooney Mara), a young woman in search of a new way of living. Constricted by the hierarchies of the day, Mary defies her traditional family to join a new social movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth (Joaquin Phoenix). She soon finds a place for herself within the movement and at the heart of a journey that will lead to Jerusalem.