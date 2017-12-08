In the epic finale to the Maze Runner saga, Thomas leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the questions the Gladers have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

Director: Wes Ball

Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Kaya Scodelario, Nathalie Emmanuel, Rosa Salazar, Giancarlo Esposito and Patricia Clarkson

IN CINEMAS AND IMAX JANUARY 26

3D & 2D