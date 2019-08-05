In Cinemas November 8th

starring:Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas .

Directed by Roland Emmerich

MIDWAY is the epic, real-life saga about an undermanned American fleet and the brave Navy leaders and pilots who triumphed, against the odds, over a powerful adversary. With democracy and freedom at stake, these U.S. brothers-in-arms conquered the Imperial Japanese Navy at the Battle of Midway, a most stunning clash by air and sea which marked a heroic feat of naval warfare and pivoted the Allies toward victory in the Pacific Theater during WWII.