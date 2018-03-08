Netflix have acquired the rights to “Close” starring Noomi Rapace in a multi-territory deal which includes the UK, US and Australia. The film co-stars Sophie Nelise, Eoin Macken and Indira Varma. It was directed and written by the amazing Vicky Jewson and produced and written by Rupert Whitaker.​

“It was a privilege to make ‘Close’ with Noomi and Sophie. It felt unique to explore a strong female relationship prevailing against extraordinary odds,” Jewson said. “Working closely with Jacquie allowed us to bring an authenticity to the action scenes, which was very important to me. ‘Close’ has always been a story with heart and character at its core, and WestEnd and Netflix recognized this, and I am thrilled they are helping it achieve its vision.”