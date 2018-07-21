Who can they trust when humanity is at stake?

From the mind of George R. R. Martin, Nightflyers is a psychological thriller, set in deep space on the eve of Earth’s destruction. A crew of explorers journey on the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, and work to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to the planet’s survival. As the crew nears their destination however, they discover that mysterious forces and even their own minds are working against them. Coming soon to Netflix.