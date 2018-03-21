Nightflyers will air exclusively on Netflix worldwide, excluding the United States

Based on George R. R. Martin’s novella, Nighflyers is set in the future on the eve of Earth’s destruction. A crew of explorers journey on the most advanced ship in the galaxy, The Nightflyer, to intercept a mysterious alien spacecraft that might hold the key to their survival. As the crew nears their destination, they discover that the ship’s artificial intelligence and never-seen captain may be steering them into deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space.