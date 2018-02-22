ON CHESIL BEACH, starring Academy Award® nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird, Brooklyn, Atonement) and Billy Howle (Dunkirk, The Sense of an Ending, The Seagull), will open in cinemas across the UK on 15 June 2018. It is directed by Dominic Cooke (The Hollow Crown), four-time Olivier Award winning and BAFTA nominated theatre, TV and film director and writer.

Ian McEwan has adapted the screenplay from his best-selling novel of the same name, which was shortlisted for the 2007 Booker Prize.

It is summer 1962, and England is still a year away from huge social changes: Beatlemania, the sexual revolution and the Swinging Sixties. Florence (Ronan) and Edward (Howle) are just married and honeymooning on the dramatic coastline of Chesil Beach in Dorset. However, the hotel is old fashioned and stifling, and underlying tensions between the young couple surface and cast unexpected shadows over their long anticipated wedding night.

From the precise depiction of two young lovers, to the touching story of how their unexpressed misunderstandings and fears shape the rest of their lives, ON CHESIL BEACH is a tender story which shows how the entire course of a life can be changed, by a gesture not made or a word not spoken.

The film’s supporting cast features Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette), Adrian Scarborough (Vera Drake), Emily Watson (Testament of Youth) and Samuel West (Darkest Hour).

ON CHESIL BEACH will be released on 15 June 2018 through Lionsgate UK.