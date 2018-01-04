Glasgow Film Festival 2018 will open on 21 February with the UK premiere of Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs. The latest film from the director of The Grand Budapest Hotel (which had its UK premiere at Glasgow Film Festival 2014) and Fantastic Mr Fox, the animated adventure Isle of Dogs tells the story of Atari Kobayashi, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by executive decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies to Trash Island in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

The all-star voice cast includes Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton, Liev Schreiber, Bill Murray, Bob Balaban, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, Kunichi Nomura, Tilda Swinton, Ken Watanabe, Akira Ito, Greta Gerwig, Akira Takayama, Frances McDormand, F. Murray Abraham, Courtney B. Vance, Yojiro Noda, Fisher Stevens, Mari Natsuki, Nijiro Murakami, Yoko Ono, Harvey Keitel and Frank Wood.

Fox Searchlight Pictures will release Isle of Dogs in UK cinemas on March 30, 2018.

Tickets for the Opening Gala will go on sale at 10am on Monday 8th January at glasgowfilm.org/festival