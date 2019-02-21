Glasgow Film Festival announces the Scottish Premiere of Wild Rose, starring Jessie Buckley, plus a special performance after the screening.



The 15th annual film festival opened on February 20th with

Jonah Hill’s Mid90s and runs until 3 March



Tom Harper’s film Wild Rose, which was filmed in Glasgow, will have its Scottish premiere on 28 February at Glasgow Film Festival. Lead actress Jessie Buckley will attend the screening, along with the film’s Glasgow-born writer Nicole Taylor and producer Faye Ward.



The film tells the story of a country music singer from Glasgow who dreams of becoming a Nashville star. After the Scottish Premiere, ticket holders will be invited to Glasgow’s famous country music venue, Grand Ole Opry, for a short musical set by Jessie Buckley and guitarist Neill MacColl. Tickets will be on sale from 8pm from the box office 0141 332 6535 or https://glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival/shows/wild-rose-n-c-15

