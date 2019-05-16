Fact is stranger than fiction in this furiously thrilling crime caper based on the absurd but true story of the 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis, starring Ethan Hawke and Noomi Rapace and from the executive producer of Black KkKlansman. 1973, Stockholm, Sweden: self-styled outlaw Lars Nystrom, high on pills walks into a bank, pulls out a machine gun and res into the ceiling takes two bank workers hostage and demands his friend Gunnar is released from prison, $1million, and a getaway car. As negotiations with the police reach a deadlock, one of the hostages, married mother Bianca, initially terrified by being held captive by the erratic Lars, becomes sympathetic, then strangely attracted to him. As the net tightens, and Lars is forced to take desperate measures, Bianca finds herself siding with criminal over cops.

In cinemas & on Digital HD June 21.