Directed by: Julius Onah

Produced by: J.J. Abrams, p.g.a. and Lindsey Weber, p.g.a.

Story by: Oren Uziel and Doug Jung

Screenplay by: Oren Uziel

Starring: Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi

About the film

In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a

space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The

experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving

the team isolated and fighting for their survival.