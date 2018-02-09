Directed by: Julius Onah
Produced by: J.J. Abrams, p.g.a. and Lindsey Weber, p.g.a.
Story by: Oren Uziel and Doug Jung
Screenplay by: Oren Uziel
Starring: Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz, David Oyelowo, and Zhang Ziyi
About the film
In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a
space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The
experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving
the team isolated and fighting for their survival.