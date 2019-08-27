THE KING will launch in select UK cinemas and on Netflix this AutumnS

Hal, wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff.

Starring Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris, Lily-Rose Depp with Robert Pattinson and Ben Mendelsohn

Written by David Michôd and Joel Edgerton

Directed by David Michôd

#AllHailTheKing