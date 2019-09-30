Director: Matthew Vaughn

Based on the Comic Book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons

Produced by: Matthew Vaughn, David Reid, Adam Bohling

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in THE KING’S MAN.