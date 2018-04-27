Filming gets underway in the UK next week on “The Secret Garden” starring Colin Firth & Julie Walters . Marc Munden will direct with David Heyman, Rosie Alison (Heyday Films) & StudioCanal will produce.

Directed by Marc Munden, one of the most acclaimed and feted of UK TV Directors who has created brilliantly authored, highly visual worlds in TV shows like UTOPIA. Marc won the Best Drama Bafta for his TV series NATIONAL TREASURE in 2017 having already won awards for earlier shows such as THE MARK OF CAIN, THE DEVIL’S WHORE and THE CRIMSON PETAL AND THE WHITE.

This enduring classic of children’s literature has been adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Jack Thorne, known for his wonderful ability to capture the natural idiom of children, most recently showcased in the smash hit HARRY POTTER play. Jack has reset THE SECRET GARDEN in a slightly later period, removing it from the Edwardian era to 1947, on the eve of Partition in India, and in the aftermath of WW2 in Britain.

Producing is the multi award winning David Heyman (HARRY POTTER, GRAVITY, FANTASTIC BEASTS, PADDINGTON 1 & 2) and Rosie Alison (BOY IN THE STRIPED PYJAMAS, TESTAMENT OF YOUTH, PADDINGTON 1 & 2). Jane Robertson will co-produce (DANISH GIRL, BRIDGET JONES’S BABY, BREATHE). Didier Lupfer, Danny Perkins and Dan MacRae Executive Produce for STUDIOCANAL.

Set in England, THE SECRET GARDEN tells the story of Mary Lennox played by Dixie Egerickx best known for her roles in GENIUS, THE LITTLE STRANGER and A ROYAL WINTER, a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents who never wanted her. When her parents suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven (Oscar and BAFTA-winner Colin Firth – A SINGLE MAN, THE KING’S SPEECH, KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE, BRIDGET JONES’S BABY) on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly when she meets her sickly cousin Colin (Edan Hayhurst – GENIUS, IT WOULD CHANGE EVERYTHING), shut away in a wing of the house. It is a story of two damaged, slightly misfit, children who heal each other – partly through their exposure to a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. Oscar nominated and BAFTA-winning Julie Walters (PADDINGTON 1 & 2, MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN, FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL) will play Mrs Medlock, the head housekeeper at Misselthwaite. Amir Wilson (THE KID WHO WOULD BE KING) joins the stellar cast as Dickon with Isis Davis (GUILT, ELECTRIC DREAMS) as Martha.