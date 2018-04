Out in cinemas on Friday 13th July, THE SECRET OF MARROWBONE stars George Mackay (Captain Fantastic, Pride), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split, The Witch) and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things)

Four siblings seek refuge in an old home after the death of their mother, only to discover that the house has another, more sinister, inhabitant, in this haunting directorial debut from Sergio G. Sánchez, screenwriter of The Orphanage and The Impossible.