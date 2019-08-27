Top Boy is back on 13 September, only on Netflix.

Ashley Walters (Bulletproof, Sugarhouse) and Kane Robinson reprise their roles as ‘Dushane’ and ‘Sully’, joined by newcomer Micheal Ward as ‘Jamie’ (The A List, Blue Story). The series features musical artists Simbi Ajikawo ‘Little Simz’, David Omoregie ‘Dave’. Shone Romulus (Out) returns as ‘Dris’ and Ashley Thomas (24: Legacy, The Night Of, Black Mirror) returns as ‘Jermaine’. New cast members include Lisa Dwan (Trust), Jasmine Jobson (Lie Low, Obey), Kadeem Ramsay (Sex Education, Blue Story), Saffron Hocking (London Kills, White Gold), Kola Bokinni (Hunter, Killer, Black Mirror) and Hope Ikpoku.

The original series aired on broadcast in the UK before its end in 2013; both seasons are now globally available on Netflix. The new episodes pick up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

The next chapter, consisting of ten all-new episodes will launch on 13 September and is created and written by Ronan Bennett. Daniel West is also a writer. The series is executive produced by the original creative team — Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind (for Cowboy Films), Ronan Bennett (for Easter Partisan) and Yann Demange. Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo is series producer. The new installment is executive produced by multi-faceted entertainer and producer Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.

Top Boy is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men), Nia DaCosta (Candyman, Little Woods), Aneil Karia (Pure) and Brady Hood (Endeavour). The series features original music by Brian Eno and additional music by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante.