A group of former Special Forces operatives (BEN AFFLECK, OSCAR ISAAC, CHARLIE HUNNAM, GARRETT HEDLUND and PEDRO PASCAL) reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival. Directed by Academy Award® nominee J.C. CHANDOR (Margin Call, All Is Lost, A Most Violent Year) and co-written by Chandor and Academy Award® winner MARK BOAL (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty).